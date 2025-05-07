Joseph Woll to start for Leafs in Game 2

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll will get the start in Game 2 of Toronto’s second-round playoff series with Florida on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old replaced Anthony Stolarz midway through Monday’s opener after Stolarz took an elbow from Panthers centre Sam Bennett.

Woll stopped 17-of-20 shots off the bench as the Leafs held on for a 5-4 victory after building a 4-1 lead.

Head coach Craig Berube left the door open for the Stolarz to play in Game 2 at Tuesday’s media availability, but told reporters at Scotiabank Arena following Toronto’s morning skate that the 31-year-old is “recovering” and “doing well.”

Veteran netminder Matt Murray, who spent most of this season in the American Hockey League, will serve as Woll’s backup.

The Panthers, meanwhile, will have defenceman Aaron Ekblad available after he served a two-game suspension for a headshot on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in the first round.

Woll has a solid .910 save percentage in 78 career regular-season games. His numbers in the post-season are even better.

The netminder from suburban St. Louis has stopped 113 of 119 shots in four career playoff starts for a .950 save percentage.

The 62nd pick at the 2016 NHL draft — the same year Toronto selected superstar centre Auston Matthews — helped the Leafs stave off second-round elimination down 3-0 to Florida in 2023 after Ilya Samsonov went down injury before making 40 stops in a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 5.

Woll started Game 5 in last spring’s opening round against the Boston Bruins after Samsonov was again sidelined. He allowed two goals on 59 combined shots over the next two contests to help Toronto force Game 7, but was unable play in the series finale his team dropped 2-1 in OT because of a back issue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2025.