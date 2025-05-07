Menu

Crime

Unfolding police incident in Richmond prompts armed response, road closures

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 7, 2025 10:51 am
1 min read
Richmond RCMP officers are responding to an "unfolding police incident" on Wednesday morning. Details are scarce but footage from the scene shows officers with guns, police cruisers and ambulances.
An unfolding police incident in Richmond on Wednesday morning has a large area cordoned off.

Richmond RCMP said there is an “unfolding event” at No. 4 Rd. and Westminster Hwy but they did not provide more details.

Footage from the scene shows police cars, heavily armed officers and ambulances.

All members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

Traffic and transit will be affected along Westminster Hwy between No 4 Rd and Shell Rd, as well as No 4 Rd between Westminster Hwy and Granville Ave, police said.

More information and updates will be provided as they become available.

