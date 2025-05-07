Unfolding police incident in Richmond prompts armed response, road closures

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An unfolding police incident in Richmond on Wednesday morning has a large area cordoned off.

Richmond RCMP said there is an “unfolding event” at No. 4 Rd. and Westminster Hwy but they did not provide more details.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Footage from the scene shows police cars, heavily armed officers and ambulances.

All members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

Traffic and transit will be affected along Westminster Hwy between No 4 Rd and Shell Rd, as well as No 4 Rd between Westminster Hwy and Granville Ave, police said.

More information and updates will be provided as they become available.