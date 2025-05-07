Unfolding police incident in Richmond prompts armed response, road closures

An unfolding police incident in Richmond on Wednesday morning has a large area cordoned off.
Richmond RCMP said there is an “unfolding event” at No. 4 Rd. and Westminster Hwy but they did not provide more details.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Footage from the scene shows police cars, heavily armed officers and ambulances.
All members of the public are advised to avoid the area.
Trending Now
Traffic and transit will be affected along Westminster Hwy between No 4 Rd and Shell Rd, as well as No 4 Rd between Westminster Hwy and Granville Ave, police said.
More information and updates will be provided as they become available.
- Former Quebec junior hockey player Noah Corson sentenced to 2 years of jail time in sex-assault case
- Female complainant sought ‘wild night’ with world junior players, defence suggests
- Sole survivor from toxic mushroom-laced meal testifies at murder trial
- Carter Hart’s lawyer begins cross-examination of complainant at world junior trial
Comments