Canada

Day 6: Search for missing kids in rural Nova Scotia continues

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 7, 2025 9:52 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Search for missing siblings in Pictou County enters 5th day'
Search for missing siblings in Pictou County enters 5th day
RELATED: The search for six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan continues. Extra teams joined from neighbouring provinces and the RCMP say searchers are continuing to look from land and sky. Ella MacDonald has the latest.
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The massive search for two missing children continues for a sixth straight day in a rural area of Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

Lily and Jack Sullivan, aged six and four, were reported missing on May 2 at around 10 a.m. from their home on Gairloch Road in Lansdowne Station, which is about 30 kilometres from New Glasgow, N.S.

Lily and Jack Sullivan, aged four and six, were reported missing at around 10 a.m. on May 2, 2025 in Nova Scotia's Pictou County. View image in full screen
Lily and Jack Sullivan, aged four and six, were reported missing at around 10 a.m. on May 2, 2025 in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County. Provided/RCMP

Since then, around 140 to 160 people have shown up each day — scouring the wooded area with search dogs on land and in the air with helicopters and drones.

Volunteers have come from across the province and on Tuesday, ground search and rescue teams from New Brunswick joined the efforts.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news


By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP have maintained since the children’s disappearance last Friday that the children are considered missing, there were no signs of abduction, and believed they wandered away.

“Police are pursuing all investigative avenues, and there are a variety of teams involved who are applying the tools and the skills and the expertise that are needed to bring Lily and Jack home,” said Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Carlie McCann on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Missing kids’ stepfather wants search area expanded'
Missing kids’ stepfather wants search area expanded

In an interview this week, the children’s stepfather, Daniel Martell said he wants the search area to be expanded to include provincial borders and airports in case the children were abducted.

Martell told Global News that his side of the family are the only ones at at the search site, after Lily and Jack’s mother left the county on Saturday.

When reached by phone, the children’s mother, Malehya Brooks-Murray, said she had been advised by RCMP not to speak with the media further. Her mother, Cyndy Murray, also spoke to Global News and said the family was hoping for a positive outcome.

Searchers have been scouring a wooded area in Pictou County for two missing children. View image in full screen
Searchers have been scouring a wooded area in Pictou County for two missing children. Mitchell Bailey/Global News

Lily is described as having having shoulder-length, light brown hair with bangs. She might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants and pink boots. Martell said she was also carrying a white backpack with strawberries on it.

Jack has short, blond hair and was wearing blue dinosaur boots. Martell said he had not seen Jack on Friday morning, but believed he was wearing a brown shirt and pants with a pull-up diaper underneath.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Ella MacDonald and Mitchell Bailey 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

