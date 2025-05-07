Day 6: Search for missing kids in rural Nova Scotia continues

Send this page to someone via email

The massive search for two missing children continues for a sixth straight day in a rural area of Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

Lily and Jack Sullivan, aged six and four, were reported missing on May 2 at around 10 a.m. from their home on Gairloch Road in Lansdowne Station, which is about 30 kilometres from New Glasgow, N.S.

View image in full screen Lily and Jack Sullivan, aged four and six, were reported missing at around 10 a.m. on May 2, 2025 in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County. Provided/RCMP

Since then, around 140 to 160 people have shown up each day — scouring the wooded area with search dogs on land and in the air with helicopters and drones.

Volunteers have come from across the province and on Tuesday, ground search and rescue teams from New Brunswick joined the efforts.

RCMP have maintained since the children’s disappearance last Friday that the children are considered missing, there were no signs of abduction, and believed they wandered away.

“Police are pursuing all investigative avenues, and there are a variety of teams involved who are applying the tools and the skills and the expertise that are needed to bring Lily and Jack home,” said Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Carlie McCann on Tuesday.

2:01 Missing kids’ stepfather wants search area expanded

In an interview this week, the children’s stepfather, Daniel Martell said he wants the search area to be expanded to include provincial borders and airports in case the children were abducted.

Martell told Global News that his side of the family are the only ones at at the search site, after Lily and Jack’s mother left the county on Saturday.

When reached by phone, the children’s mother, Malehya Brooks-Murray, said she had been advised by RCMP not to speak with the media further. Her mother, Cyndy Murray, also spoke to Global News and said the family was hoping for a positive outcome.

View image in full screen Searchers have been scouring a wooded area in Pictou County for two missing children. Mitchell Bailey/Global News

Lily is described as having having shoulder-length, light brown hair with bangs. She might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants and pink boots. Martell said she was also carrying a white backpack with strawberries on it.

Jack has short, blond hair and was wearing blue dinosaur boots. Martell said he had not seen Jack on Friday morning, but believed he was wearing a brown shirt and pants with a pull-up diaper underneath.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Ella MacDonald and Mitchell Bailey