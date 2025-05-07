Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Michael Pitt of ‘Boardwalk Empire’ arrested on sexual abuse charges

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 7, 2025 10:38 am
2 min read
Actor Michael C. Pitt attends the Film Independent Special Screening of 'Day Of The Fight' at the DGA Theater Complex on November 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Actor Michael Pitt attends the Film Independent Special Screening of 'Day Of The Fight' at the DGA Theater Complex on Nov. 25, 2024 in Los Angeles. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Film Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Michael Pitt, known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire and Dawson’s Creek, has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse in New York City.

Pitt, 44, was arrested and arraigned at Kings Supreme Criminal Court in Brooklyn on May 2 over alleged incidents that took place between April 2020 and August 2021.

The Funny Games actor was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, in addition to counts of assault injury with a blunt object and strangulation in the second degree, according to Variety, which has viewed the court documents.

Pitt pleaded not guilty to all charges and posted bail after the arraignment. His next court appearance is set for June 17.

The New York Post reported that the charges stem from alleged incidents involving Pitt’s ex-girlfriend, who said he sexually assaulted her and later attacked her with a cement block and a chunk of wood.

Story continues below advertisement

Law enforcement told the outlet that the alleged violent episodes occurred at Pitt’s Bushwick home with his then-girlfriend.

Michael Pitt attends the official press conference for the Paris Premiere of the Paramount Pictures release "Ghost In The Shell" at Hotel Le Bristol on March 22, 2017 in Paris, France. View image in full screen
Michael Pitt attends the official press conference for the Paris premiere of the Paramount Pictures release ‘Ghost In The Shell’ at Hotel Le Bristol on March 22, 2017 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Paramount Pictures

Prosecutors alleged that Pitt sexually assaulted the victim and struck her with a wooden plank. On a separate occasion, in June 2021, the Murder By Numbers actor is accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend with a cinderblock.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Pitt is also accused of strangling the victim on Aug. 7, 2021, according to the indictment. (Global News has not independently viewed the legal documents.)

Trending Now

“Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual,” Jason Goldman, Pitt’s lawyer, said in a statement.

“In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, at a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual and voluntary relationship. This case will be dismissed.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Run With The Hunted actor has had previous run-ins with the law, including an arrest in July 2022, where he was charged with assault and petty larceny for allegedly hitting another man multiple times and stealing his cellphone. It’s unclear if those charges have been dismissed.

Later that same year, Pitt was hospitalized and deemed “emotionally disturbed” after being accused of throwing objects at people from the rooftop of a building.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices