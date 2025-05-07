Michael Pitt of ‘Boardwalk Empire’ arrested on sexual abuse charges

Send this page to someone via email

Michael Pitt, known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire and Dawson’s Creek, has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse in New York City.

Pitt, 44, was arrested and arraigned at Kings Supreme Criminal Court in Brooklyn on May 2 over alleged incidents that took place between April 2020 and August 2021.

The Funny Games actor was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, in addition to counts of assault injury with a blunt object and strangulation in the second degree, according to Variety, which has viewed the court documents.

Pitt pleaded not guilty to all charges and posted bail after the arraignment. His next court appearance is set for June 17.

The New York Post reported that the charges stem from alleged incidents involving Pitt’s ex-girlfriend, who said he sexually assaulted her and later attacked her with a cement block and a chunk of wood.

Law enforcement told the outlet that the alleged violent episodes occurred at Pitt’s Bushwick home with his then-girlfriend.

Prosecutors alleged that Pitt sexually assaulted the victim and struck her with a wooden plank. On a separate occasion, in June 2021, the Murder By Numbers actor is accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend with a cinderblock.

Pitt is also accused of strangling the victim on Aug. 7, 2021, according to the indictment. (Global News has not independently viewed the legal documents.)

“Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual,” Jason Goldman, Pitt’s lawyer, said in a statement.

“In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, at a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual and voluntary relationship. This case will be dismissed.”

The Run With The Hunted actor has had previous run-ins with the law, including an arrest in July 2022, where he was charged with assault and petty larceny for allegedly hitting another man multiple times and stealing his cellphone. It’s unclear if those charges have been dismissed.

Later that same year, Pitt was hospitalized and deemed “emotionally disturbed” after being accused of throwing objects at people from the rooftop of a building.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.