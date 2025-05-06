B.C. pipers pack ‘hearts and souls’ for tour honouring liberation of Netherlands

Send this page to someone via email

They’ve come from all over B.C.

Eighty band members have assembled in the Netherlands for a tour in memory of the Canadians who played a major part in the liberation of the country and an end to the Second World War.

“We have put our hearts and souls into what we’re doing,” said Jock MacDonald of the Kimberley Pipe Band.

2:31 VE Day: Retracing the steps of Canadian troops in the Netherlands

Up at the crack of dawn each day, it’s been a hectic schedule the last two weeks. At every stop, they’ve received a warm welcome from the residents of each town.

“It’s very important for the Dutch people that they remember this, remember what the Canadians did for them, and they’re very thankful,” said Scot Kortegaard of the Kamloops Pipe Band.

It’s been an emotional trip for many, including one particularly moving performance during a brief stopover at one very important place in France.

“Vimy Ridge was a wonderful day,” said MacDonald. “Walking up to the monument, the first time I’ve teared up playing Amazing Grace.”

2:08 This is BC: Commemorating “Canada’s finest hour”

“To actually be on Canadian soil in France was absolutely amazing,” said Kortegaard.

There is a personal connection for some band members who are remembering family who fought so long ago.

“My dad was part of the war effort. He was part of the resistance in Denmark, so for me that’s a very important thing,” said Kortegaard.

“My wife’s uncle served in the Canadian Seaforth Highlanders of Canada and helped to liberate Holland, so I’m just so honoured to follow in his footsteps,” said Jim Wright of the Shuswap Pipes ‘n Drums.

In a cemetery in the east of the Netherlands, pictures of Canadian soldiers are placed by their headstones.

“I’m just very thankful we don’t have to go through the hell that these young men went through,” said Kortegaard.

There will have been close to two dozen performances by the time their tour ends on VE Day, May 8. A long journey in memory of so many Canadian heroes, and a celebration of freedom 80 years later.

“It’s important that Canadians understand the reputation that we have here, and we need to uphold that,” said Kortegaard.

“We’re all thankful for the opportunity to represent Canada.”