16-year-old hiker dies in Lions Bay after falling down a gully

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old died in a hiking accident in Lions Bay, B.C., on Sunday afternoon.

Sea to Sky RCMP-Squamish and North Shore and Lions Bay Search and Rescue were called in at 3:34 p.m. about two hikers who had been separated and were lost in the area.

It was reported that one of the hikers had fallen down a gully and the other had left the trail to try to locate their friend, RCMP said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

North Shore Search and Rescue successfully located and extracted one of the hikers, however, the second hiker who had fallen was found later, unresponsive.

Despite life-saving efforts in hospital, the 16-year-old died, police confirmed.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased,” Sgt. Dallas Langley of the Sea to Sky RCMP-Squamish said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, North Shore Rescue warned of dangerous conditions in the mountains.

Search manager Doug Pope said “spring is probably the most dangerous time of year” and warned that conditions can change quickly.

This comes after a young man was killed on Cypress Mountain three weeks ago and a 28-year-old woman died on April 19 on Mount Seymour after dropping her cellphone down a slope, trying to catch it and ending up sliding to her death.