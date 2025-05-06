Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Guelph man charged after allegedly abducting a bar worker

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 12:29 pm
1 min read
Guelph police arrested a man and charged him with kidnapping and assault charges after he allegedly abducted a bar employee and held her against her will. View image in full screen
Guelph police arrested a man and charged him with kidnapping and assault charges after he allegedly abducted a bar employee and held her against her will. Guelph police
A 43-year-old Guelph man is facing multiple charges after allegedly abducting a bar employee and holding her against her will.

Guelph Police say the victim, an adult woman, came forward Friday to report that she was followed home the previous evening by a man she recognized as a regular customer at her workplace.

According to police, after she was dropped off by a co-worker, the man approached her and convinced her to get into his car to talk. Once inside, he allegedly locked the doors and drove away, ignoring her repeated requests to be let out.

The man is accused of physically restraining the woman when she tried to open the door to escape, police say.

She eventually managed to get out of the vehicle and flagged down another driver for help.

Police say the suspect continued to contact the woman the next day, calling her approximately 16 times in an attempt to meet and return items she had left in his car.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, officers arrested the suspect.

He is charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault and criminal harassment, according to police.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

