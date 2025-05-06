Guelph man charged after allegedly abducting a bar worker

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old Guelph man is facing multiple charges after allegedly abducting a bar employee and holding her against her will.

Guelph Police say the victim, an adult woman, came forward Friday to report that she was followed home the previous evening by a man she recognized as a regular customer at her workplace.

According to police, after she was dropped off by a co-worker, the man approached her and convinced her to get into his car to talk. Once inside, he allegedly locked the doors and drove away, ignoring her repeated requests to be let out.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The man is accused of physically restraining the woman when she tried to open the door to escape, police say.

She eventually managed to get out of the vehicle and flagged down another driver for help.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect continued to contact the woman the next day, calling her approximately 16 times in an attempt to meet and return items she had left in his car.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, officers arrested the suspect.

He is charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault and criminal harassment, according to police.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.