Manitoba’s governing New Democrats have surplus while Tories ended 2024 in the red

New figures show Manitoba’s governing New Democrats raised a lot more money than the Opposition Progressive Conservatives last year and ended up in much better financial shape.

Party filings with Elections Manitoba show the NDP garnered more than $1.8 million in contributions and fundraising in 2024 — roughly triple the Tories’ amount.

The NDP managed to wipe out its accumulated deficit and end the year with a surplus of $835,000.

The Tories remained in the red and continue to have bank debt but reduced their overall deficit to $689,000 from just over $1 million the previous year.

The Tories are working to rebuild after losing the 2023 election, and elected Obby Khan as their new leader last month.

The Manitoba Liberal Party, which has one seat in the legislature, has yet to file its year-end results.

