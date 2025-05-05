Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating suspicious death in northeast Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2025 7:26 pm
1 min read
The RCMP are investigating a suspicious death on a First Nation in northeast Saskatchewan after officers responded to the Makwa First Nation in late April. View image in full screen
The RCMP are investigating a suspicious death on a First Nation in northeast Saskatchewan after officers responded to the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in late April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The RCMP say they are investigating a suspicious death on a First Nation in northeast Saskatchewan.

Mounties say officers responded in late April to a report of a sudden death on Makwa Sahgaiehcan (sah-GAY’-can) First Nation.

They say a 34-year-old woman was found dead at the scene, but she isn’t being identified by Mounties at this time.

Police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information about the woman’s death.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

