RCMP investigating suspicious death in northeast Saskatchewan

The RCMP say they are investigating a suspicious death on a First Nation in northeast Saskatchewan.

Mounties say officers responded in late April to a report of a sudden death on Makwa Sahgaiehcan (sah-GAY’-can) First Nation.

They say a 34-year-old woman was found dead at the scene, but she isn’t being identified by Mounties at this time.

Police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information about the woman’s death.