Crime

Ontario man allegedly caught at N.S. ferry dock hauling cartons of illegal smokes

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 5, 2025 2:59 pm
1 min read
The Cape Breton Regional Police crest on a cruiser in North Sydney, N.S., July, 18, 2013. View image in full screen
The Cape Breton Regional Police crest on a cruiser in North Sydney, N.S., July, 18, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown
An Ontario man was arrested over the weekend after he was caught at a ferry dock in Nova Scotia while allegedly attempting to haul a truckload of contraband smokes and illegal pot products over to Newfoundland, according to police in Cape Breton.

They say that a random inspection of a truck was conducted by staff at the Marine Atlantic terminal in North Sydney, N.S. on Saturday night where they determined there might be a problem before calling in Cape Breton police.

Police say officers from Cape Breton and the RCMP conducted a search of the truck where they found numerous boxes of unstamped tobacco before they arrested the driver.

Officers conducted a more thorough search of the truck and trailer and found cannabis, cannabis resin vape products, according to a police release. In total, 5,250 cartons of unstamped tobacco, eight pounds of cannabis, 200 cannabis resin vape products and more than $3,500 cash were seized during the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

A 57-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., is facing a number of charges including possession of unstamped tobacco for the purpose of sale, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution, possession of cannabis resin for the purpose of distribution and possession of property obtained by crime.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

