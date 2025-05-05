Menu

May 10 – Kunitz Shoes

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted May 5, 2025 11:53 am
1 min read
Kunitz Shoes has been serving up really good shoes to Edmontonians since 1981.

The highs (and lows!) of thriving in Alberta have been a huge part of that journey! The Kunitz Family will be joining Talk To The Experts this Saturday at 11:00am am to discuss finding fabulous footwear for traveling this summer and beyond, as well as navigating a world of ever-changing shopping habits and much more.

Don’t miss Talk To The Experts, this Saturday  at 11:00 am with Kunitz Shoes on 880 CHED!

