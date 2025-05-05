Menu

Crime

Last girl accused in Kenneth Lee homicide pleads guilty to manslaughter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2025 10:58 am
1 min read
The last girl set to face trial in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The girl, one of eight teens accused in the death of Kenneth Lee, was scheduled to go on trial on a charge of second-degree murder this week.

Lee, 59, died after he was swarmed by a group of teens in a downtown Toronto parkette in December 2022.

Police arrested eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 in the hours that followed his death and charged all of them with second-degree murder.

Seven of them have since pleaded guilty to lesser charges — five to manslaughter, one to assault and one to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

One girl is awaiting a verdict later this month after a judge-alone trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

