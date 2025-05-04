Menu

Health

Measles exposure alert issued for communities south of Winnipeg

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2025 2:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Could Measles become endemic? Record levels of new infections in Canada, U.S. have doctors concerned'
Could Measles become endemic? Record levels of new infections in Canada, U.S. have doctors concerned
WATCH: Could Measles become endemic? Record levels of new infections in Canada, U.S. have doctors concerned – Apr 25, 2025
Public health officials in Manitoba are warning of new measles exposure sites in two communities south of Winnipeg, including a medical centre and an elementary school.

Officials say people may have been exposed to the virus at the C. W. Wiebe Medical Centre and the Dynacare blood and medical test lab in Winkler, Man. on April 24, 25 and 29.

The Real Canadian Superstore in the community has also been added as an exposure site for April 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional exposures may have occurred at the Winners in Winkler on the evening of April 27, and at Gretna School in Gretna, Man. between April 22 and 24.

Both communities are located about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, near the United States border.

Public health officials are communicating with the school and medical centre to notify staff, volunteers and families of students who may have been present, and say people should monitor symptoms for three weeks after a possible exposure.

They’re also asking anyone who thinks they may have been exposed but hasn’t been notified to contact Health Links-Info Santé.

There have been 10 confirmed and four probable cases of measles in Manitoba since February, according to provincial data up to April 26.

Measles outbreaks have been confirmed across Canada since last fall, with the vast majority of cases reported in Ontario and Alberta.

Ontario has reported 1,243 cases between Oct. 18, 2024 and April 29, 2025, while Alberta has confirmed 210 cases since the beginning of March.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

