Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal Ikea workers launch strike against Swedish retailer’s major store

By Andrew McIntosh Global News
Posted May 3, 2025 1:33 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'BIV: Retail rankings, Ikea Canada slashes prices'
BIV: Retail rankings, Ikea Canada slashes prices
The latest retail rankings for best in-store experiences, and Ikea Canada is slashing prices again. BIV's Tyler Orton has your business news – Jan 22, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A union representing close to 400 workers at Ikea’s Montreal store walked off the job early Saturday, saying the Swedish company’s proposed wage deal offered no protection from inflation.

The CSN union said in a statement that Ikea has offered its members a five per cent wage increase over the next four years, but members rejected it because that won’t even cover inflation during the contract period.

Union members set up pickets outside the store Saturday morning, saying they want a better offer and catch-up wages comparable to workers at other Ikea stores they did not name.

The Montreal strike coincides with Ikea’s big annual sales event, called the Hej Days sale.

“IKEA’s finances are healthy. The company makes hundreds of millions of dollars in sales each year, largely thanks to our work, and it is unable to offer us inflation protection to maintain our purchasing power,” Nicole Aguilera, the union’s general vice-president, said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The unionized Ikea workers currently earn between $18.50 and $25.42 an hour. A CSN spokesperson declined to disclose what the union has requested in terms of pay increases.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The workers at the Ikea Montreal store, located on Cavendish near Autoroute 40, have been without a contract since January. The strike aims to highlight their determination to get a better deal.

“With all the profits the company makes, it’s the least it can do to pay its employees a competitive salary. There are employees who have chosen to pursue a career at IKEA because they love the company. They love their work; it’s the least they can do to ensure they have a decent living,” said Serge Monette, president of the Fédération du commerce–CSN.

Trending Now

Managers at the Montreal Ikea store kept its doors open to the public but closed seven departments inside, including the Swedish restaurant, a bistro, the kitchen planning department and the kids’ fun room.

In-store returns, the click and pickup service, and delivery service were also temporarily suspended until further notice, the company said in a statement on its website.

Ikea apologized for the inconvenience the labour conflict may cause and thanked shoppers for their patience and understanding.

“We support and stand by our co-workers in their right to strike and remain dedicated to reach a collective agreement, and to resume regular store operations as soon as possible,” the company added.

Story continues below advertisement

Other Ikea stores in the province, in Boucherville and Quebec City, were unaffected. Ikea operates 16 stores in Canada. It is part of the Ingka Group, which has 473 Ikea stores in 31 countries.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices