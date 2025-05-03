Body of missing kayaker recovered from Nova Scotia lake: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have recovered the body of a missing youth from a lake in rural Pictou County.
Police say the search began Thursday after a report that a kayak had overturned on Eden Lake.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
They say two youths who were known to one another were paddling on the lake in separate kayaks when one overturned.
A search ensued involving several ground search and rescue teams, an RCMP dive team, a helicopter and a drone.
Trending Now
The Mounties say divers recovered the youth’s body on Friday evening.
Police have not identified the youth and say the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is assisting.
- Quebec passengers say they were ‘abandoned’ by Porter Airlines after 7-hour ‘nightmare’ experience
- Why some ‘frustrated’ NDP voters flipped to Conservatives in the election
- Majority of Canadians say misinformation affected federal election: poll
- A family and a festival: How Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day tragedy unfolded
Comments