Canada

Body of missing kayaker recovered from Nova Scotia lake: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2025 11:13 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have recovered the body of a missing youth from a lake in rural Pictou County. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have recovered the body of a missing youth from a lake in rural Pictou County. Canadian Press
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have recovered the body of a missing youth from a lake in rural Pictou County.

Police say the search began Thursday after a report that a kayak had overturned on Eden Lake.

They say two youths who were known to one another were paddling on the lake in separate kayaks when one overturned.

A search ensued involving several ground search and rescue teams, an RCMP dive team, a helicopter and a drone.

The Mounties say divers recovered the youth’s body on Friday evening.

Police have not identified the youth and say the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is assisting.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

