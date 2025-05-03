Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Alberta NDP to vote on opting out of federal party membership

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2025 9:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Political insider on federal election results in Alberta: Conservatives dominate, few wins for Liberals and NDP'
Political insider on federal election results in Alberta: Conservatives dominate, few wins for Liberals and NDP
WATCH: Political analyst John Brennan spoke with Vinesh Pratap about the results of the federal election in Edmonton: what went right and wrong for each party as the NDP lost party status, the Liberals maintained their minority government but didn't make inroads in Alberta, and the Conservatives maintained their stronghold in the province.
Alberta’s New Democrats are set to vote Saturday on whether or not to allow new members to opt out of joining the federal NDP.

For the provincial party, automatic membership in its federal counterpart has long been seen as a political albatross.

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has questioned the value of those membership ties, and promised last year to put the issue on a ballot.

The connection has inspired jeers from the governing United Conservatives, who say Nenshi’s party answers to political masters in Ottawa that don’t support Alberta’s oil and gas industry.

Premier Danielle Smith says the vote suggests the provincial party wants to distance itself from a “damaged brand” after the federal NDP lost 17 seats and its official party status in Monday’s election.

Nenshi says his NDP is financially independent and dictates its own policy, but members overwhelmingly want to be able to opt out of the federal party.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

