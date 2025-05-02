Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe meets with Prime Minister Carney after election

Send this page to someone via email

Just days after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe invited Prime Minister Mark Carney to meet, the two have come together to talk.

In a statement from Moe, he said, “Yesterday, I spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney about the importance of a strong and growing Saskatchewan within a strong and united Canada. I congratulated him on the election result and invited him to come visit Saskatchewan in the near future.”

Moe said the two discussed the removal of U.S. and Chinese tariffs, the industrial carbon tax, the oil and gas emissions cap and more.

In a post on X from Carney after the meeting, he said, “Saskatchewan grows what the world needs. By working together and harnessing that advantage, we will build the strongest, fastest-growing economy in the G7.”

.@PremierScottMoe and I spoke today to talk about breaking down trade barriers, opening up new markets, and building one strong Canadian economy — not thirteen.



Saskatchewan grows what the world needs. By working together and harnessing that advantage, we will build the… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) May 2, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

The meeting comes after a strained relationship between the province and the federal government over the last 10 years. But at the moment, political science professor Daniel Westlake argues the two levels of government have a lot of common goals.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Saskatchewan’s interests and the federal government are aligned in a way that hasn’t been true in the past,” Westlake said.

He said tariffs from the U.S. and China could be the pathway to a good relationship with the feds in the short term.

“Whether that can hold once we move from short term politics where we are taking about this relationship with the United States and finding other export markets, to a longer term when we have to deal with other problems… That’s a trickier question.”