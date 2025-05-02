Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon murder victim’s family frustrated with delayed court proceedings

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 7:23 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon murder victim’s family frustrated with delayed court proceedings'
Saskatoon murder victim’s family frustrated with delayed court proceedings
WATCH: The family of 23-year-old Alfred Okyere are hoping to get answers into his death soon, but are frustrated with continued delays into his accused killer's court proceedings. Gates Guarin has more from the victim's family.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The family of 23-year-old Alfred Okyere are hoping to get answers into his death soon, but are frustrated with continued delays into his accused killer’s court proceedings.

“It’s always adjournment [after] adjournment,” said Augustine Farley, Okyere’s brother-in law. “Up until now, we don’t know why it happened, still unanswered questions…Family members are concerned from back home, friends and relatives keep asking; absolutely nothing.”

Okyere was found by police at a business on the corner of Millar Avenue and 70th Street back on Jan. 20. When they arrived, police found Okyere suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police say the suspect fled on scene but was found and arrested near 2nd Avenue South and Spadina Crescent East. Fifty-three-year-old Troy Leclair has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of killing Okyere.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Farley says the family is in a state of limbo as delays roll on.

Story continues below advertisement

“As the saying goes, ‘justice delayed is justice denied,'” Farley said. “We don’t want to believe that it’s denied; we have hope. We have hope there will still be some changes.”

“The fact that we are still waiting with no real answers, deepens our pain.” added Obeng.

Victim services continue to keep the family in the know about court proceedings. The family doesn’t want to criticize the justice system, but wants the courts to be aware of the feelings of loss they all go through every day.

Trending Now

“We lost someone — a young person, a student, family — back home need answers, and if you keep pushing it down the road, it’s as if it’s not very important.”

Okyere is described as a shy and calm person, but more so a friend and a brother, who was the closest thing to back home. Farley said he will remember his presence, sharing stories and speaking their native language.

Obeng added it continues to be difficult day after day, especially when her children talk about him.

“I’m always saddened anytime the kids ask me about him. Where is uncle? And I can’t answer them. All I have to tell them is, ‘He is in heaven.'”

Leclair is due back in court on Jun. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from Andrew Benson

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices