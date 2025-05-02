Saskatoon murder victim’s family frustrated with delayed court proceedings

Send this page to someone via email

The family of 23-year-old Alfred Okyere are hoping to get answers into his death soon, but are frustrated with continued delays into his accused killer’s court proceedings.

“It’s always adjournment [after] adjournment,” said Augustine Farley, Okyere’s brother-in law. “Up until now, we don’t know why it happened, still unanswered questions…Family members are concerned from back home, friends and relatives keep asking; absolutely nothing.”

Okyere was found by police at a business on the corner of Millar Avenue and 70th Street back on Jan. 20. When they arrived, police found Okyere suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police say the suspect fled on scene but was found and arrested near 2nd Avenue South and Spadina Crescent East. Fifty-three-year-old Troy Leclair has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of killing Okyere.

Farley says the family is in a state of limbo as delays roll on.

“As the saying goes, ‘justice delayed is justice denied,'” Farley said. “We don’t want to believe that it’s denied; we have hope. We have hope there will still be some changes.”

“The fact that we are still waiting with no real answers, deepens our pain.” added Obeng.

Victim services continue to keep the family in the know about court proceedings. The family doesn’t want to criticize the justice system, but wants the courts to be aware of the feelings of loss they all go through every day.

“We lost someone — a young person, a student, family — back home need answers, and if you keep pushing it down the road, it’s as if it’s not very important.”

Okyere is described as a shy and calm person, but more so a friend and a brother, who was the closest thing to back home. Farley said he will remember his presence, sharing stories and speaking their native language.

Obeng added it continues to be difficult day after day, especially when her children talk about him.

“I’m always saddened anytime the kids ask me about him. Where is uncle? And I can’t answer them. All I have to tell them is, ‘He is in heaven.'”

Leclair is due back in court on Jun. 2.

— with files from Andrew Benson