Jets forward Ehlers drops non-contact jersey at morning skate ahead of Game 6

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers is making strides as he builds up for a potential return from a right foot injury.
Ehlers, who has been out on a week-to-week basis since his last game appearance on April 12, is no longer wearing a non-contact jersey at practice.
He was on a line with Adam Lowry and Cole Perfetti at today’s morning skate at Enterprise Center ahead of Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues.
The Jets have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven first-round NHL playoff series.
Ehlers, who had 63 points (24-39) in 69 games this season, recently resumed skating with the team.
Head coach Scott Arniel is expected to address the forward’s status during a media availability later in the day.
