Day of mourning for Lapu Lapu tragedy as suspect appears in court

Send this page to someone via email

Friday is a provincial day of mourning to remember the 11 people who were killed at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver last weekend.

A statement from the province says the day is an opportunity to grieve the lives that were lost and offer support to those who lost loved ones in the horrific tragedy.

Memorial events are taking place across the province, including a mass at the Holy Rosary Cathedral at 5:10 p.m. in downtown Vancouver.

Many small vigils remain in place near the scene of the incident, where 11 were killed and dozens injured after an SUV drove into a crowd at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street last Saturday, with people stopping by to pay their respects.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We are with the forensics unit and we’ve been working on this horrendous tragedy since it happened and this is the first chance we had to basically step back and come here and pay our respects to the families,” Vancouver police Sgt. Kam Mahinsa told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

1:34 New questions surround investigation of Lapu Lapu Day suspect Adam Lo

The day of mourning comes on the same day the suspect in the case, 30-year-old Adam Kai-Ji Lo, is due to face provincial court to make an application.

The British Columbia Prosecution Service said Lo’s lawyer requested the appearance be moved ahead from the previously scheduled date of May 26.

Lo faces eight charges of second-degree murder and police have said more charges are expected.

He is expected to appear via video link on Friday.

-with files from The Canadian Press