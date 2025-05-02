Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg sees increase in counterfeit cash, cops say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 12:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec man who imported 26K fake toonies gets jail time'
Quebec man who imported 26K fake toonies gets jail time
RELATED: A Quebec man is behind bars after trying to smuggle 26,000 fake toonies into the country in one of Canada’s largest counterfeit schemes of its kind. Global News has learned the suspect will spend less than a year in prison, despite a long history of crime. Touria Izri reports – Sep 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police say they’ve seen a marked increase in counterfeit cash around the city in recent months and are urging residents to keep an eye out for phony bills.

In the first quarter of the year alone, police said, they’ve seized $12,000 in counterfeit cash and have received more than double the number of reports of funny money. Most of the scams, they say, likely originate from outside of Canada and tend to involve denominations of $20, $50 and $100 banknotes.

Police said the fraudulent cash tends to replicate the look and feel of real banknotes, including replicating some of the security features, so it can be difficult to determine whether the cash in your wallet is the real deal or not.

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for this counterfeit ‘prop money.’
Winnipeg police are on the lookout for this counterfeit ‘prop money.’. Winnipeg Police Service

To accurately identify a phony bill, police said you can look for a slight colour difference, or for the images on the note seemingly starting to wear off. Notes becoming creased in the middle — similar to a paper note rather than the current polymer bills — is also a tell, as is the holographic strip being raised slightly.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The counterfeit cash that is currently being seized by police also includes serial numbers GJR710018 through GJR710022. Anyone who thinks they may have a counterfeit note is asked to contact their bank or the Bank of Canada for confirmation.

Click to play video: 'Man charged with fraud for bogus crowdfunding campaign, Winnipeg cops say'
Man charged with fraud for bogus crowdfunding campaign, Winnipeg cops say
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices