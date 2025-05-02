Menu

Canada

Toronto opens water fountains and washrooms, pools and splashpads to follow

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 12:34 pm
1 min read
People enjoy activities on Lake Ontario at Jack Darling Park in Mississauga, Ont., on June 17, 2020. View image in full screen
People enjoy activities on Lake Ontario at Jack Darling Park in Mississauga, Ont., on June 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Spring has officially arrived in Toronto’s parks as the city opens washrooms and water fountains to the public.

On Friday, the City of Toronto announced that “most” of its washrooms and water fountains are up and running again around the city, with more water facilities to follow.

“We want people to enjoy the many amazing city parks for as long as possible when the weather outdoors is lovely,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement.

“This means getting all the seasonal park washrooms and other water facilities ready right on time. I’m pleased that with our budget commitment, city crews have been able to get them ready on schedule again this year.”

By May 17, the city said it expects to have opened 140 splash and spray pads around Toronto and by the end of the month, lifeguards will be posted at the 10 beaches during the day.

Outdoor pools will begin to open in mid-June, and all pools in the city will be open and operating on a full schedule by June 27.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

