Sports

Unprecedented demand for Bombers tickets, club says ahead of new season

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 12:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bombers post $7 million profit in 2024'
Bombers post $7 million profit in 2024
RELATED: The Winnipeg Blue Bombers posted a $7 million profit in the 2024 season – Apr 9, 2025
Excitement is building for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ season with fans counting down the days to the June 12 home opener.

Individual game tickets are on sale Friday, and club president Wade Miller says there’s already been an unprecedented demand for season tickets and flex packs, meaning high-profile games like the Banjo Bowl are essentially already sold out.

“We’re holding back a few for season ticket members and flex packs … so you can still buy season tickets and flex packs to get your Banjo Bowl tickets,” Miller told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“Any tickets we haven’t sold by early July, we’ll release those tickets like we did last year. But in the last week of the presales that season ticket members and flex pack holders get before single game tickets go on sale … we’ve sold out of that inventory already.”

Adding to the excitement around the Bombers this year is the fact that the Grey Cup returns to Winnipeg in November for the first time in a decade.

Miller said fans saw the multiple sellouts last year during the regular season and are planning ahead.

“When you talk to our ticketing team, half of the people are buying season tickets because they want to be here for every game and get their spot on the roster, and it’s just tremendous to see that. With five sellouts last year, people are saying, ‘I’d better get my ticket for the whole year.'”

Ticket packages are sold on the club’s website, while individual game tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Blue Bombers plan ahead for stadium Canada Day celebration'
Winnipeg Blue Bombers plan ahead for stadium Canada Day celebration
