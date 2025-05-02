Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan premier focusing on federal relationship instead of separatism

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 11:04 am
1 min read
Sask. Premier focusing on federal relationship instead of separatism
WATCH: After Alberta's referendum legislation proposal, Sask. Premier Scott Moe has told media he's focusing more on rebuilding the province's relationship with the federal government.
After the federal election, a major topic within Saskatchewan’s legislature has been around whether the province will follow Alberta’s lead in proposing legislation to make it easier for citizens to call for a referendum to sperate from Canada.

Saskatchewan’s NDP is sounding alarms saying it’s a dangerous move and wants Premier Scott Moe to condemn Alberta’s actions.

Trending Now

However, the provincial government is looking to focus on rebuilding its relationship with the federal government rather than feeding into separation talks.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

