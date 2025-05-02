Saskatchewan premier focusing on federal relationship instead of separatism

Send this page to someone via email

After the federal election, a major topic within Saskatchewan’s legislature has been around whether the province will follow Alberta’s lead in proposing legislation to make it easier for citizens to call for a referendum to sperate from Canada.

Saskatchewan’s NDP is sounding alarms saying it’s a dangerous move and wants Premier Scott Moe to condemn Alberta’s actions.

However, the provincial government is looking to focus on rebuilding its relationship with the federal government rather than feeding into separation talks.

