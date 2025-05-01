Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign 1 quarterback and release another

Send this page to someone via email

It’s out with the old and in with the new when it comes to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback room.

The Bombers have brought in a collegiate kid, while also shuffling out a veteran QB only a few short hours later.

The Blue and Gold released quarterback Jake Dolegala after he joined the squad late last season following the injury to Chris Streveler. The 28-year-old didn’t throw a single pass for the Bombers but he did dress as the third stringer for the final five games of the regular season as well as in the Western Final and the Grey Cup game.

He was released by the BC Lions earlier in the 2024 season and also played two years for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bombers announced the signing of QB Chase Artopoeus. He had an outstanding six-year collegiate career with both Tennessee-Chattanooga and UCLA.

The 24-year-old threw 11 touchdown passes and only six interceptions in nine games as a senior. He also had a five touchdown game in 2023.

Not counting unsigned recent draft pick Taylor Elgersma, the Bombers now have five quarterbacks under contract for the upcoming season including Streveler, Terry Wilson, Shea Patterson and of course starter Zach Collaros.

The Bombers will start rookie camp on Wednesday.