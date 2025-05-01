Super Bowl champion Willson highlights USask Huskies’ 23rd annual Dogs’ Breakfast

In his travels through football which have taken him all across North America, Luke Willson had never stepped foot in Saskatchewan until landing in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

It took less than 24 hours for the Super Bowl champion to see what the hype was about when it came to the province’s football scene, following his appearance on Thursday at the 23rd annual Dogs’ Breakfast fundraiser at Prairieland Park.

“It’s electric,” said Willson. “It’s 7 a.m. right now, we got music blaring, the lights from top to bottom, the players even being here are pretty special. I’ve always heard that Saskatchewan is the football capital if you will of Canada. Everywhere I’ve gone it’ll be like, ‘Man you want to know where they’re doing it right when it comes to football? Saskatchewan.'”

One of just 17 Canadians to win the Super Bowl, Willson spent parts of eight seasons in the National Football League with the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.

It’s a story that began as a high school football star in LaSalle, Ontario, a path not too dissimilar to the 22 new recruits for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team who crossed the stage on Thursday morning.

One of those being Holy Cross High School running back Aulain Penner, committing to his hometown Huskies and shaking the hand of head coach Scott Flory.

"I was here last year as a recruit watching guys," said Penner. "I was like, 'That could be me.' Here it is, so it's crazy that it's come true and I'm finally here now."

For Flory, it’s a day he has circled on his calendar every year as a symbolic end to the recruiting process and one which turns the page to the development of their rookie talent.

“It was heavily localized here within the city which is really good and which means the product here is strong,” said Flory. “We feel we don’t over-recruit. We want to bring the right people into our program and we feel like we got the right kids that are coming in.”

In all, this year’s Dogs’ Breakfast was able to raise $110,000 on the day through donations and was capped off by a sizable $300,000 donation courtesy of the Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation to provide scholarships for incoming and current student-athletes.

Two Huskies veterans were also honoured by Roughriders head coach Corey Mace and general manager Jeremy O’Day before the end of the event, in what’s become a recent tradition.

As linebacker Seth Hundeby and receiver Daniel Wiebe were given their official team hats after being selected by Saskatchewan two days prior in the 2025 CFL Draft.

“Trevor Harris reached out to me,” said Hundeby. “I was like, ‘Man you’re the quarterback of the Roughriders.’ Just to be a part of that foundation it really means a lot. I’m super excited to be a part of it.”

Hundeby was nabbed in the fourth round on Tuesday by the Roughriders, while Wiebe was taken with the team’s final pick in the eight round.

The pair, alongside Huskies teammate Lane Novak who was selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, all watched the draft together with friends and family and got to celebrate all three getting to advance their football careers.

“It’s still kicking in and it’s crazy to think,” said Wiebe. “Looking back I’ve dreamed of playing for the Riders for a long, long time. To have that opportunity means everything to me, so I’m feeling grateful.”

Hundeby has been confirmed to return to the Huskies for the 2025 Canada West season, while both Wiebe and Novak are eligible but have not yet committed either way in regards to the remainder of their Canada West play.

Spring camp for the Huskies will get underway on Thursday night at Griffiths Stadium with Willson delivering a key piece of advice for the recruits putting university pads on for the first time.

“You want to sit here to make your mark early and prove you belong here,” said Willson. “So it’s that kind of combination of excitement, but also you got to buckle the chin strap because the bullets will be flying a lot faster than they were in high school.”

Touted as one of the top running back recruits in western Canada, Penner said he’s excited for the challenge and is ready to make that leap up to the Huskies program.

“It’s a big jump and it feels like opening a new book,” said Penner. “It’s a blank slate. I don’t have a name anymore, I got to build myself up from the ground [floor] one and I’m ready to do that.”

Huskies spring camp runs through Sunday at Griffiths Stadium and will be capped off with a scrimmage on Sunday at 11 a.m.