Vancouver Canucks season ticket holder waits months for over $5K payout after selling tickets

Trish Connolly considers herself a Vancouver Canucks superfan. The season ticket holder says she tries to go to every home game, but can’t make them all.

In the past, Connolly says she’s sold her tickets on the official Canucks Ticketmaster resale site without issue. “Its worked flawlessly,” Connolly told Consumer Matters.

However, this past September, the B.C. resident says she ran into issues. When she went to sell some of her tickets on the resale platform, Connolly says she never received her funds.

“The bank said they had no record of anything at all coming in from Ticketmaster or from the Canucks,” said Connolly.

Connolly says she was owed $5,757 for the 16 tickets she had sold.

For months, Connolly says she went back and forth with her Canucks representative trying to resolve the issue, but didn’t get much help.

She also tried contacting executives within the Canucks organization, but says she never heard back.

“We were trying to give them an opportunity to fix it, but at the same time we kind of feel like they were ignoring us,” said Connolly.

The last emailed correspondence Connolly said she received from the Vancouver Canucks was back in February 2025, when a Canucks representative apologized for the lengthy delay with Ticketmaster.

At the time, Connolly was also promised her case would be escalated and sorted once and for all. However, Connolly says she never received a response. “Not a word. Nothing.”

Making matters worse, Connolly says while she waited for her funds, she had to pay the full amount to renew her 2025/26 season tickets.

“I was actually shocked. You guys owe us all this money and you haven’t done anything to help us, you haven’t even responded, you never call back when you say you will, but now you have your hand out that you want us to pay,” said Connolly.

Consumer Matters reached out to the Vancouver Canucks on Connolly’s behalf.

That same day, Connolly says she received a call from the Vancouver Canucks. Within a couple of hours, she says a cheque for the full amount owing along with some Canucks merchandise was delivered to her front door.

“It was just like magic,” said Connolly. “This is all because of you guys. We are just so thrilled it’s all taken care of.”

A joint emailed statement from the Vancouver Canucks and Ticketmaster to Consumer Matters read:

“The Vancouver Canucks and Ticketmaster sincerely apologize to Ms. Connolly, a valued Canucks Season Ticket Member, for her delayed payment. Fans are at the heart and soul of everything we do, and we acknowledge that quicker action should have been taken in this instance. The Vancouver Canucks have reimbursed Ms. Connolly.”

Connolly says she never received any details about what went wrong with the ticket resale process. Still, she says she hasn’t lost her passion for her favourite team.

“Still a fan!” she said.