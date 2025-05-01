Quebec to ban cellphones in elementary and high schools during entire day

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is expanding its cellphone ban in schools, prohibiting the devices on the grounds of the province’s elementary and high schools for the entire school day.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville says the measure will encourage young people to socialize and will help prevent cyberbullying.

Cellphones have already been prohibited in Quebec classrooms since January 2024, with a few exceptions.

The new ban takes effect this fall and will apply from the beginning to the end of the school day, including during lunch breaks and in hallways, cafeterias and schoolyards.

The ban was a recommendation from an all-party committee of legislature members mandated to study the impact of screen time and social media on young people’s health.

The committee found that cellphones were omnipresent on school grounds, and it heard from specialists who said extending the ban could reduce students’ screen time and encourage other activities such as reading, socializing or physical activity.