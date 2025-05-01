Menu

Politics

Alberta government seeks court ruling on constitutionality of Ottawa’s clean electricity plan

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 3:01 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Danielle Smith announced on Thursday that Alberta's government is contesting the constitutionality of federal clean electricity regulations in the province's Court of Appeal.
Alberta’s government is seeking a court ruling on the constitutionality of Ottawa’s clean electricity grid regulations.

The regulations were finalized late last year and lay out a plan to decarbonize electricity grids across Canada by 2050.

Abandoning the regulations is one of nine demands Premier Danielle Smith laid out for the next federal government in advance of Monday’s election.

But she says she’s received no indication that the government under Prime Minister Mark Carney will take action.

Smith says Ottawa is overstepping its jurisdiction and that the regulations will harm the affordability and reliability of Alberta’s grid system, largely powered by natural gas.

Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery says the province is referring the question of the constitutionality of the regulations to the Alberta Court of Appeal.

He says a schedule with the court needs to be determined before its known when a decision on the case can be expected.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

