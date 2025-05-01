Draisaitl, Hellebuyck and Kucherov named as NHL Hart Trophy finalists

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck are finalists for the Hart Trophy, the NHL announced Thursday.

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov is the third nominee for the award, which is given annually to the player judged most valuable to his team.

Draisaitl, from Cologne, Germany, led the NHL with 52 goals to win the Rocket Richard Trophy and added 54 assists for 106 points, helping Edmonton finish third in the Pacific Division. He previously won the Hart in 2020.

Hellebuyck led the NHL with 47 wins, a 2.00 GAA, and a .925 save percentage, adding eight shutouts while guiding Winnipeg to its first Presidents’ Trophy. The 31-year-old, who is a Vezina Trophy finalist and already captured the William M. Jennings Trophy, is the first player in franchise history to be named a Hart finalist.

He aims to become the fourth netminder in the expansion era (since 1967-68) to win the award, joining Dominik Hasek (1997, 1998), José Théodore (2002), and Carey Price (2015).

Kucherov, from Maykop, Russia, topped the NHL with 121 points to capture his third Art Ross Trophy. The 2019 Hart winner helped Tampa Bay reach the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

View image in full screen Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) skates around the goal during a timeout during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Thursday, March 20, 2025. AP Photo/Gareth Patterson