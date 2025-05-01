Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Draisaitl, Hellebuyck and Kucherov named as NHL Hart Trophy finalists

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 12:50 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates his 50th goal of the season against the Calgary Flames during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, March 29, 2025. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates his 50th goal of the season against the Calgary Flames during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, March 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck are finalists for the Hart Trophy, the NHL announced Thursday.

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov is the third nominee for the award, which is given annually to the player judged most valuable to his team.

Draisaitl, from Cologne, Germany, led the NHL with 52 goals to win the Rocket Richard Trophy and added 54 assists for 106 points, helping Edmonton finish third in the Pacific Division. He previously won the Hart in 2020.

Click to play video: '‘Our best beats anyone else’s best’: Leon Draisaitl on Oilers bringing their A-game'
‘Our best beats anyone else’s best’: Leon Draisaitl on Oilers bringing their A-game
Story continues below advertisement

Hellebuyck led the NHL with 47 wins, a 2.00 GAA, and a .925 save percentage, adding eight shutouts while guiding Winnipeg to its first Presidents’ Trophy. The 31-year-old, who is a Vezina Trophy finalist and already captured the William M. Jennings Trophy, is the first player in franchise history to be named a Hart finalist.

Trending Now

He aims to become the fourth netminder in the expansion era (since 1967-68) to win the award, joining Dominik Hasek (1997, 1998), José Théodore (2002), and Carey Price (2015).

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kucherov, from Maykop, Russia, topped the NHL with 121 points to capture his third Art Ross Trophy. The 2019 Hart winner helped Tampa Bay reach the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) skates around the goal during a timeout during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Thursday, March 20, 2025. View image in full screen
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) skates around the goal during a timeout during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Thursday, March 20, 2025. AP Photo/Gareth Patterson

 

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices