Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court to hear appeal of Quebec ruling that invalidated random police stops

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 11:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Civil rights groups applaud Quebec court’s ruling on racial profiling by Montreal police'
Civil rights groups applaud Quebec court’s ruling on racial profiling by Montreal police
WATCH: Civil rights groups applaud Quebec court’s ruling on racial profiling by Montreal police – Sep 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear a case about whether it’s constitutional for police to make a random traffic stop without reasonable suspicion the driver has committed an offence.

Canada’s highest court announced Thursday it has granted the Quebec government leave to appeal a lower court decision that said random stops lead to racial profiling.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The case involves Joseph-Christopher Luamba, a Montrealer of Haitian descent who said he had been stopped by police nearly a dozen times without reason, including several times when he was behind the wheel. None of the stops resulted in a ticket.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau sided with Luamba in October 2022, saying that racial profiling exists and that it’s a reality that weighs heavily on Black people.

Trending Now

The Quebec government appealed the ruling, arguing that it deprived police of an important tool to stop crime, but the Court of Appeal upheld Yergeau’s decision.

Story continues below advertisement

The Supreme Court will be asked to weigh in on whether stopping drivers with no apparent reason violates the Charter, and whether the Quebec judges made an error when they overturned a 1990 Supreme Court decision that upheld the practice of random stops.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices