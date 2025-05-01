Menu

Canada

Thousands of kids’ jewelry items recalled over lead in Canada

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted May 1, 2025 9:33 am
2 min read
Health Canada is issuing a recall for thousands of pieces of children’s jewellery sold on Amazon over lead content found in them, the agency warned in a recall notice.
Health Canada is issuing a recall for children’s jewelry sold on Amazon over lead content. Health Canada
Health Canada is issuing a recall for thousands of pieces of children’s jewelry sold on Amazon over lead content found in them, the agency said in a recall notice.

The first recall involves Dckazz Stitch and Scrump Best Friends Necklace. The metallic blue and pink pendant necklaces are sold on Amazon as a pair in a plastic bag with serial number X004D46BNP, Health Canada said.

Amazon.ca reported that 6,682 units of the necklaces were sold in Canada from May 2023 to March 2025, however, no injuries have been reported and Amazon has removed these items from sale online.

“Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program has determined that the jewellery contains lead in excess of allowable limits,” the notice said.

The second alert involves SUZUTOY Charm Bracelet Making Kit for Girls, for children over four years old. The arts and craft kit contains various beads and pendants, adjustable bracelets, hair clips, keychains and rope necklaces.

“Hello Princess” and “You Are My Little Princess Beautiful” are written on the pink gift box.

Amazon said 9,800 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from August 2023 to April 2025. No injuries have been reported so far and the product has been removed from online sale.

Lead and cadmium are highly toxic, especially to children, Health Canada is warning.

According to the agency, a range of serious health effects have been associated with exposure to lead and cadmium, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, serious brain injury, convulsions, coma, and effects related to the liver, kidneys, heart and immune system. In extreme cases, there have been deaths.

Health Canada is asking consumers with the affected products to immediately take the jewelry away from children and dispose of them according to municipal hazardous waste guidelines.

Consumers can also report any injuries or other health and safety incidents on its Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

