Regina city manager on abrupt leave, interim manager appointed

The City of Regina has found an interim replacement for city manager Niki Anderson, who provided a notice of leave effective April 29, 2025.

A special meeting of city council was held on Wednesday to appoint longtime city clerk Jim Nicol to the position for the foreseeable future.

During a closed session, council spoke with administration on filling the administrative job and later voted unanimously to move Nicol to the role.

Mayor Chad Bachynski stated that there’s no other information to share about Anderson’s abrupt leave as the matter is personal.

Anderson joined as Regina’s city manager in 2022, after previously working in leadership roles with the City of Edmonton and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Jim Nicol will work as the acting city manager until further notice, and Amber Ackerman has been appointed to serve as city clerk while Nicol is away from his role