Canada

Regina city manager on abrupt leave, interim manager appointed

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 10:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina city manager on abrupt leave, interim manager appointed'
Regina city manager on abrupt leave, interim manager appointed
WATCH: Regina City Council has directed longtime city clerk, Jim Nicol to fill in as city manager until further notice, as Niki Anderson goes on leave. Sarah Jones has more on the shuffling of leadership to cover her position while she's away.
The City of Regina has found an interim replacement for city manager Niki Anderson, who provided a notice of leave effective April 29, 2025.

A special meeting of city council was held on Wednesday to appoint longtime city clerk Jim Nicol to the position for the foreseeable future.

During a closed session, council spoke with administration on filling the administrative job and later voted unanimously to move Nicol to the role.

Mayor Chad Bachynski stated that there’s no other information to share about Anderson’s abrupt leave as the matter is personal.

Anderson joined as Regina’s city manager in 2022, after previously working in leadership roles with the City of Edmonton and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Jim Nicol will work as the acting city manager until further notice, and Amber Ackerman has been appointed to serve as city clerk while Nicol is away from his role

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

