8.5% property tax increase could be coming in 2025 Regina budget

The City of Regina has proposed their 2025 budget, which could come with a big cost to residents.

City administration put forth recommendations for a utility rate increase of 5.82 per cent and a mill rate increase of 8.5 per cent — the highest in recent history.

Combined, they could cost the median household an extra $320 per year.

According to city manager Niki Anderson, the increases can’t be avoided any longer.

“For many years our city has been playing catch up, with mill rate increases historically kept below what is necessary to meet the growing commands of our community,” Niki Anderson said.

Of the 8.5 per cent proposed increase, 1.9 per cent is for city administration.

According to city administration, a higher mill rate will make it easier and safer for residents to get around. Key investments include 11th Avenue’s revitalization, increased park lighting, and replacing transit fleet.

Administration is proposing investments of approximately $96 million for Regina’s roadway network. It is also proposing $59 million towards Regina’s transit system.

It’s something the city’s put off and they say it can’t wait any longer.

“Trying to hold back that cost, we realized it was inflating over time,” Daren Anderson said. “We’re starting to get some turnover over time and then having to use external sources to do some of that stuff.”

The utility rate would fund the replacement of Regina’s aging water infrastructure.

“We have some dated underground infrastructure that we’re making sure remains viable for the long term,” Daren Anderson, the chief financial officer said.

City council will deliberate the proposed budget starting March 17th. And although this year’s city council will vote, Niki Anderson said these figures are more reflective of the previous council’s decisions.

“A lot of this budget are things that they inherited,” she said. “(We) talk about planning, but a lot of it really is the financial snapshot of things already promised.”

One of those 2025 budget investments includes the highly-requested indoor aquatics facility.

The multi-purpose facility comes with a proposed investment of $27 million in 2025. The new facility is set to open in 2028. It will replace the current Lawson Aquatic Centre, which is almost 50 years old and the city said is “at the end of its lifespan.”