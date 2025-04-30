Police watchdog investigating man’s death at James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s police watchdog says it is investigating a man’s death after he was arrested on a First Nation northeast of Saskatoon on Monday.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team says Mounties were called to the James Smith Cree Nation for reports that the man was using bear spray in a home.

View image in full screen The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the death of a man on the James Smith Cree First Nation after RCMP attempted to arrest him under the Mental Health Services Act. Global News File Photo

In a written statement about the incident, the agency said the 29-year-old fled after officers told him he was going to be arrested under the Mental Health Services Act.

Story continues below advertisement

It says a brief foot chase ensued before “the man was taken into custody without the use of force and was handcuffed.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The statement said a conducted energy weapon (stun gun) “was drawn during the pursuit but was not discharged during the encounter.”

The man went into medical distress and died after they attempted life-saving measures, including administering naloxone several times.

1:08 Saskatoon police sergeant suspended, serious incident team investigating

James Smith Cree Nation was the site of a mass stabbing nearly three years ago, which saw 10 people killed and 17 injured before Myles Sanderson killed another person in the nearby community of Weldon.

With files from Global News.