Here’s the best time to see the cherry blossoms at Toronto’s High Park

Even mid-week, dozens of people can be found taking pictures of the cherry blossoms at High Park — a sign that warm weather is on the way.

“Half the blossoms have reached full bloom, but there’s a lot of blossoms that are still chugging along,” said High Park Nature Centre Executive Director Rohith Rao.

According to Rao, many of the blossoms that have bloomed already are as a result of recent warm-weather days.

He predicts the trees will be at ‘peak bloom’ by this weekend — particularly Saturday.

View image in full screen Cherry blossom buds readying to bloom later this week at High Park. Megan King / Global News

“Peak bloom at High Park typically lasts between four to ten days, and this depends on weather conditions,” Rao said. “Cool, calm weather can extend that period, but warm and unsettled weather can mean a shorter blooming experience.”

For many park-goers, seeing the trees in bloom is an opportunity to get out of the house and embrace springtime.

“We don’t really need to go all the way to Japan to experience the Sakura blossoms,” said photographer Rajdeep Bose. “It’s so great to have them here right inside the oasis that Toronto has — which is the High Park. And hopefully we can come back every year to continuously see this going forward.”

For one man at the park, the trees are a reminder of his late wife — they got married in Japan during cherry blossom season and were together for 57 years.

View image in full screen A father and son enjoy peak blooming season for the cherry blossoms at High Park — in honour of their late loved one. Megan King / Global News

“It’s the first time we’ve come together, the first time we’ve come since mum passed away,” his son told Global News. “It’s really pretty… I think it brought back memories for my dad, reminding him of what it was like living in Japan.”

These trees were a gift from the citizens of Tokyo to Toronto in 1959 and now serve as a beautiful backdrop for thousands to visit.

For Rao, preserving the trees is important to ensure their beauty for years to come.

“We strongly urge people to not pluck flowers, pull down on branches, climb on trees,” said Rao. “This is because the cherry blossom trees are extremely sensitive and delicate trees.”

View image in full screen A park-goer takes pictures of the cherry blossoms in bloom at High Park. Megan King / Global News

There are several locations across Toronto where cherry blossoms can be seen, including several City parks, the Exhibition Place grounds and some University of Toronto and York University campuses.