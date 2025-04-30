Teen house party in Ontario results in $50K in jewelry stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara regional police are investigating after approximately $50,000 in jewellery was stolen from a St. Catharines, Ont., home earlier this year.

On April 10, police say officers responded to a home in the area of Read Road and Lakeshore Road following a report of a theft.

Police say the homeowner had recently returned after being out of the country to discover several expensive pieces of jewelry had been stolen from the home.

The investigation revealed that a family member had hosted a party at the residence on Feb. 22, which was attended by several youths aged 16 to 18.

Police say it is believed the theft occurred during that event.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The total value of the stolen jewellery is estimated at approximately $50,000.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Items reported missing from a St. Catharines home. Via Niagara Regional Police Service

View image in full screen Items reported missing from a St. Catharines home. Via Niagara Regional Police Service

The victim says several of the stolen items hold deep sentimental value for the complainant, and is hopeful they can be recovered and returned.

Police are asking area pawnshops and jewellery stores to remain vigilant and to contact police immediately if anyone attempts to sell suspicious or high-value items matching the description of the stolen property.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009610 or Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or at 1-800-222-8477.