Blue Jays activate Varsho off injured list

TORONTO – Daulton Varsho’s plan is simple: just play his game.

The Gold Glove outfielder was activated off the 10-day injured list by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, hours before Toronto hosted the Boston Red Sox. It was Varsho’s first game of the season as he started the year on IL while he recovered from a right shoulder procedure in September.

“Just be myself,” said Varsho on what his expectations were heading into the game. “Don’t try to do too much and just be yourself and go out there and play.”

When Varsho does that, he’s been very effective.

Varsho hit .214 with 18 home runs and 58 runs batted in last season. His defensive prowess is where he has the biggest impact, however, earning his first-ever Gold Glove last season.

He was second on Toronto in Wins Above Replacement last year, a statistic that attempts to measure a player’s overall impact on a team including defence. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., led the Blue Jays with a 6.2 WAR and Varsho was 5.0.

Varsho recently completed a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. Tuesday’s game was the start of his third season in Toronto after he was traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Blue Jays in December 2022 for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno.

He’s a career .225 hitter with a .414 slugging percentage and 79 home runs over five seasons in Arizona and Toronto.

The 28-year-old former catcher has become one of the most beloved players in Toronto’s clubhouse.

“Everybody was really happy,” said Varsho on returning to Rogers Centre. “Got to see a couple guys yesterday, which was good.

“Happy to be back after a long rehab process.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider had Varsho bat sixth against Boston and play centre field. It also meant that veteran outfielder George Springer would have a relatively light evening as designated hitter instead of filling in for Varsho in centre. It’s expected Springer will split time in right field with Anthony Santander going forward.

“It puts George in a better mood. I think he’s happier than Varsh,” joked Schneider about Varsho’s return. “I think everyone knows him, likes it and appreciates his game.

“It makes your lineup better, it makes your defence better, just having his personality here is huge.”

Toronto also activated right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence a day after claiming him off waivers from Seattle. Right-hander Paxton Schultz and infielder Will Wagner were optioned to Buffalo in corresponding moves.

Schneider said that right-handed reliever Erik Swanson (carpal tunnel syndrome) would pitch for the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays later Tuesday. Righty Ryan Burr (right shoulder inflammation) faced live batters earlier in the day.

Surefire Hall of Famer righty Max Scherzer (thumb) threw off the mound again and right-handed reliever Nick Sandlin (right lat strain) still has no timeline for his return.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.