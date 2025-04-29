Menu

Crime

Man, woman dead after police respond to domestic call at Winnipeg home

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2025 3:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada'
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
RELATED: Winnipeg has retained its title as the violent crime capital of Canada - according to a new study from the Fraser Institute - with 675 violent crimes per 100,000 people – Feb 13, 2025
Two people are dead after police responded to a domestic call at a Winnipeg home.

Police say they were called Monday to the house west of the city’s downtown, where they found a man and woman in medical distress.

Officers administered emergency medical care until paramedics arrived and took them to the hospital.

They later died of their injuries.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

They also say they don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.

Click to play video: 'Violent crime on the rise'
Violent crime on the rise
© 2025 The Canadian Press

