Man, woman dead after police respond to domestic call at Winnipeg home

Two people are dead after police responded to a domestic call at a Winnipeg home.

Police say they were called Monday to the house west of the city’s downtown, where they found a man and woman in medical distress.

Officers administered emergency medical care until paramedics arrived and took them to the hospital.

They later died of their injuries.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

They also say they don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.