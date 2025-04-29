Police charge man with 2nd-degree murder after Etobicoke motel room stabbing

Toronto police have arrested a man and charged him with second-degree murder after a stabbing in Etobicoke on Sunday morning.
Officers were called to a motel near The Queensway and Royal York Road at around 9:20 a.m., where they found the accused and victim together in a motel room.
Police said the suspect stabbed the victim, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital — and have not been identified publicly.
Officers arrested the suspect — a 57-year-old man with no fixed address — at the scene.
He was charged with second-degree murder. The investigation will probe Toronto’s 11th homicide of the year.
