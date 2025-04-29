Menu

Crime

Police charge man with 2nd-degree murder after Etobicoke motel room stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 3:14 pm
1 min read
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police have arrested a man and charged him with second-degree murder after a stabbing in Etobicoke on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a motel near The Queensway and Royal York Road at around 9:20 a.m., where they found the accused and victim together in a motel room.

Police said the suspect stabbed the victim, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital — and have not been identified publicly.

Officers arrested the suspect — a 57-year-old man with no fixed address — at the scene.

He was charged with second-degree murder. The investigation will probe Toronto’s 11th homicide of the year.

