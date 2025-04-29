Premier Moe congratulates Carney’s election win, says Saskatchewan sent strong message

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is congratulating Prime Minister Mark Carney for the Liberals federal election win.

The province mostly stayed Conservative blue, except for one seat.

Liberal Buckley Belanger, a former provincial NDP cabinet minister, won his second attempt for a federal seat in Saskatchewan’s northern riding.

Moe said Saskatchewan voters sent a strong message by voting for change, something Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre had pitched during the campaign.

The premier also congratulated all other party leaders who fought in the race.

Moe says he’ll have more to say about the results later Tuesday.

— More to come…