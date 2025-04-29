SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Premier Moe congratulates Carney’s election win, says Saskatchewan sent strong message

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2025 2:11 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan remained mostly Tory blue after the results of the federal election, but the mood at Conservative HQ in Saskatoon was subdued, being described as 'bittersweet.'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is congratulating Prime Minister Mark Carney for the Liberals federal election win.

The province mostly stayed Conservative blue, except for one seat.

Liberal Buckley Belanger, a former provincial NDP cabinet minister, won his second attempt for a federal seat in Saskatchewan’s northern riding.

Moe said Saskatchewan voters sent a strong message by voting for change, something Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre had pitched during the campaign.

The premier also congratulated all other party leaders who fought in the race.

Moe says he’ll have more to say about the results later Tuesday.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

