Nearly 200 pounds of cocaine seized at Canada-U.S. border in latest bust

For the third time since March, U.S. customs officers have seized more than 100 lbs. of cocaine at the Detroit-Windsor border that was en route to Canada, according U.S. authorities.

The most recent incident occurred on April 20, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which says that officers pulled over a transport truck that was empty, aside from two duffle bags carrying 193 pounds (87.55 kilograms) of cocaine.

“A Canada-bound commercial vehicle was selected for examination and a search of the trailer by CBP officers revealed several bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within two duffel bags,” a release from police read. “The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing.”

A Canadian man has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine in connection to the case.

American authorities shared an affidavit for the arrest signed by a U.S. Homeland Security agent with Global News.

It said that after his arrest, the accused allegedly told officers that he had entered the U.S. to haul a load of vegetables to Georgia but his truck broke down in Tennessee.

He allegedly claimed that the shipment was moved on by another driver and he then headed back to Canada without a trailer before he was dispatched by his company to pick up a trailer he thought was empty at a truck stop in Kentucky but U.S. authorities say the accused actually picked the trailer up at a truck stop in Michigan on April 20.

Later that day, he was arrested while attempting to cross into Canada.

This is the third instance in which someone has been arrested while allegedly smuggling a large shipment of cocaine into Canada since March 22, according to U.S. Customs.

On April 15, U.S. authorities say customs officers intercepted 339 pounds (154 kilograms) of cocaine near the Ambassador Bridge and in that case, an Indian man was arrested in connection with the incident.

And they say the first incident occurred on March 21, as a truck carrying intercepted 116 pounds (52.96 kilograms) of cocaine was pulled over at the bridge as well.