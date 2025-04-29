Menu

Sports

Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes, Calgary native Cale Makar among Norris Trophy finalists

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2025 2:44 pm
1 min read
Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets have been announced as this year's NHL Norris trophy finalists. View image in full screen
Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets have been announced as this year's NHL Norris trophy finalists. Associated Press
Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, Colorado Avalanche assistant captain Cale Makar and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets have been announced as finalists for this season’s Norris Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL‘s top defenceman.

Hughes won the award last season and he is looking to become the first repeat winner since Detroit’s Nicklas Lidstrom claimed three in a row from 2005-06 through 2007-08.

The 25-year-old from Orlando, Fla., became the fourth American-born defenceman to win the award last season.

Makar, a Calgary native, won the Norris award in 2022, the same year he won the Conn Smythe Trophy after helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup. The Conn Smythe trophy is awarded annually to the most valuable player during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Conn Smythe winner Cale Makar takes Stanley Cup for a rip down Calgary’s Bow River
Makar opened the season with a 13-game point streak, the second-longest by a defenceman to launch a campaign, behind Bobby Orr’s run of 15 games in 1973-74.

He went on to lead NHL blueliners in goals (30), assists (62) and points (92) en route to becoming a finalist for the Norris Trophy for the fifth time in six seasons.

Hughes led the Canucks in several categories this season, including assists (60), points (76), shots on goal (192) and ice time (average of 25 minutes and 44 seconds per game).

Quinn Hughes named captain of the Vancouver Canucks

Werenski had 23 goals and 59 assists this year, becoming the first Columbus defenceman to lead the team in scoring.

His 23-point improvement over last season was the biggest in the league.

Werenski is from Grosse Pointe, Mich. and is a Norris Trophy finalist for the first time.

–With files from Global News

© 2025 The Canadian Press

