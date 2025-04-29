Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes, Calgary native Cale Makar among Norris Trophy finalists

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, Colorado Avalanche assistant captain Cale Makar and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets have been announced as finalists for this season’s Norris Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL‘s top defenceman.

Hughes won the award last season and he is looking to become the first repeat winner since Detroit’s Nicklas Lidstrom claimed three in a row from 2005-06 through 2007-08.

The 25-year-old from Orlando, Fla., became the fourth American-born defenceman to win the award last season.

Makar, a Calgary native, won the Norris award in 2022, the same year he won the Conn Smythe Trophy after helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup. The Conn Smythe trophy is awarded annually to the most valuable player during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

Makar opened the season with a 13-game point streak, the second-longest by a defenceman to launch a campaign, behind Bobby Orr’s run of 15 games in 1973-74.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He went on to lead NHL blueliners in goals (30), assists (62) and points (92) en route to becoming a finalist for the Norris Trophy for the fifth time in six seasons.

Hughes led the Canucks in several categories this season, including assists (60), points (76), shots on goal (192) and ice time (average of 25 minutes and 44 seconds per game).

2:29 Quinn Hughes named captain of the Vancouver Canucks

Werenski had 23 goals and 59 assists this year, becoming the first Columbus defenceman to lead the team in scoring.

His 23-point improvement over last season was the biggest in the league.

Story continues below advertisement

Werenski is from Grosse Pointe, Mich. and is a Norris Trophy finalist for the first time.

–With files from Global News