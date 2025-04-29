Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan stays blue, mostly, as election results roll in

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 1:01 am
1 min read
An Elections Canada logo is shown on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
As the vote counts continue to roll in across the country, Saskatchewan looks like it will once again be bathed in Tory blue in contrast to the national results, which are projected to deliver a Liberal government.

All 14 of the province’s ridings came into the election with Conservative incumbents, and after Monday night’s results, little has changed.

In a rare flip for Saskatchewan, Liberal Buckley Belanger has been elected in Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River, a seat previously held by Conservative Gary Vidal, who announced last spring he wouldn’t be running for re-election after a boundary change.

Conservative Cathay Wagantall was re-elected in Yorkton-Melville early in the night, setting the stage for a series of Tory victories provincewide.

Former provincial cabinet minister Steven Bonk was handily elected in Souris-Moose Mountain, a Conservative stronghold for decades.

Rosemarie Falk, first elected in 2017, has also retained her seat, in Battlefords-Lloydminster-Meadow Lak, also by a large margin.

Similarly, Kelly Block — the only MP to represent the riding since its creation in 2015 –has been re-elected in Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek.

Conservative re-elections continued as the night progressed, with Fraser Tolmie re-elected in Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan, Randy Hoback in Prince Albert, Jeremy Patzer in Swift Current-Grasslands-Kindersley, and former federal Tory leader Andrew Scheer —  who has served the riding for more than 20 years — re-elected in Regina-Qu’appelle.

Brad Redekopp will also return as the Conservative representative for Saskatoon West.

As of 11:00 p.m. on Monday, Conservative candidates also held leads in four ridings yet to be called.  Those ridings are Regina-Lewvan, Regina Wascana, Saskatoon South, and Saskatoon-University.

Jason Childs Federal Election
