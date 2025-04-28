Man looking for his phone airlifted from Japan’s Mt. Fuji twice in 1 week

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old student from China was rescued from Japan’s tallest mountain, Mount Fuji, twice within four days after he returned to look for a cellphone left behind the first time.

The climber, who was not publicly identified, was first airlifted with altitude sickness near the peak of Mount Fuji, which is currently closed to the public, on Tuesday, April 22 after he made an emergency call, police said, adding that his climbing irons were also damaged.

On Saturday, April 26, the student once again returned to the mountain’s Fujinomiya trail — about 3,000 metres above sea level — to look for his cellphone and other belongings left behind, Shizuoka prefectural police said.

Another climber found him there unable to move after he apparently developed altitude sickness for a second time, according to police.

“He was suspected of having altitude sickness and was taken to hospital,” a police spokesman told Agence France-Presse on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

It is unclear whether he was able to find his cellphone and other belongings.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The mountain’s hiking trails are only open from July to early September, but there is no penalty for hiking off-season. There is also no charge or penalty when a climber needs to be rescued.

Following the man’s rescue, the Shizuoka police urged all climbers to use caution, noting that the mountain has low temperatures and is covered in snow even during the spring.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, Mount Fuji is the tallest peak in Japan, standing at 3,776 metres. It was the result of volcanic activity that began around 100,000 years ago. The surrounding area is a popular recreational destination for hiking, camping and relaxation. The mountain was designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013.

Story continues below advertisement

Local authorities introduced an entry fee in 2024 and a cap on the number of entrants on the most popular trail to control overcrowding and risks from rushed overnight climbing through rocky slopes to see the sunrise. They will introduce similar rules on other main trails this year.

Last year, Japanese officials urged Mount Fuji climbers to be more careful after five people died on the mountain in the same week.

According to The New York Times, three people died within 24 hours on one side of the mountain, in Shizuoka Prefecture on July 10. Another person died on July 14. All four climbers were Japanese men in their 60s and 70s, police said. One died of a fall, another became sick and the cause of the other two was unclear. They were all solo climbers.

Days prior, on the other side of the mountain in Yamanashi Prefecture, a 58-year-old climber died on July 8, according to officials. The man was a visitor from Hong Kong who became unconscious while climbing with his wife, according to local media outlet Kyodo News.

— With files from The Associated Press