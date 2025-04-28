‘I’ll be careful with my words’: Canadiens’ head coach gripes about Game 4 officiating

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis was at a loss for words in describing the message he wants to convey to his team after its 5-2 loss in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series with the Washington Capitals.

One thing was ultra clear, however: his dissatisfaction with the officiating throughout the course of Sunday’s game, that left the hosts in a 3-1 hole with Game 5 on Wednesday at Capital One Arena.

“I’ll be careful with my words, but it’s hard to watch some of these calls,” said St. Louis. “Tonight, the mandate was about embellishing. Kent (Hughes, Montreal’s general manager) talks with the supervisor each game day. We are told the things they want to clean up. Embellishment was one of them.”

Rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes also did not mince words when it came to the work of referees Dan O’Rourke and Frederick L’Ecuyer.

“I don’t want to point fingers,” said Dobes. “I never, ever do that. As a hockey player, I’ve never ever done it. I don’t want to be specific about who could be better. I just hope we don’t get these referees in Washington, that’s it. I’m not going to point fingers.”

With under two minutes to play in the second period, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin appeared to make contact with the head of Canadiens centre Jake Evans as he entered the offensive zone. Ovechkin was assessed only a two-minute minor penalty for interference on the play. While Cole Caufield would score Montreal’s second power-play goal on the ensuing penalty, it was not nearly enough in the eyes of Dobes.

“I seriously don’t understand why it happened,” said Dobes. “I feel like the game was pretty much over when Ovi (Ovechkin) took a hit on Jake. I think it was at least (worth) a suspension for a game, but I guess not.

“I don’t have answers for you guys. I have to watch it again, but it’s just unfortunate because you don’t want to see one of our better players skating around the ice concussed. It was just a weird game today, I guess.”

While Evans was able to finish the game, the same could not be said for Canadiens defenceman Alexandre Carrier. The blueliner was also the victim of a hard hit up high, courtesy of Capitals forward Tom Wilson in the third period, causing the 28-year-old to fall against the boards.

As Carrier slowly made his way across the ice toward the Canadiens’ bench, the Capitals’ Brandon Duhaime took advantage of a bouncing puck that eluded Montreal’s Mike Matheson and Dobes to tie the game at 2-2.

“I was ready for the first shot,” said Dobes. “I don’t even know what happened. I feel like it hit Cole (Caufield) and bounced over my pad or something like that. It’s whatever, hockey, I guess.

“I felt like it’s going to be a whistle because they were in their defensive zone and far away, but I guess I don’t really know the rules. I feel like it should have been a whistle. It was kind of a scary hit, but I guess the rules don’t apply for everyone in this league. I have no idea.”

It marked the second time Carrier was forced to leave the game for Montreal during Game 4. The Quebec City native narrowly evaded a hit from Ovechkin along the far end of the Canadiens’ bench in the first period. Nevertheless, the near-collision left Carrier shaken up. He would retreat to the team locker room, but was back on the ice for the start of the second frame.

St. Louis had no further update on Carrier’s status post-game.

“He’s a warrior,” said St. Louis. “He’s consistent. You know exactly what you are going to get. It’s hard to see him go out on a play like that.”

Despite their frustration and injury woes, both Dobes and St. Louis are turning their sights to a pivotal Game 5 back in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. With Montreal one loss away from elimination, there is no margin for error.

“We’ve got to win at least one in Washington, right?” said Dobes. “That’s how we qualify for the next round. I feel like it’s an opportunity.

“From my point of view, I don’t take it as a negative, it’s an experience. We’ll learn from it. We have so many young players. The more games we get, the sooner the better for us. I’m excited for a trip to Washington.”

“It’s a resilient group,” said St. Louis. “We know we have to win a game in Washington. We’re going to do that and extend the series. We have a really confident group. We’re going to continue.”