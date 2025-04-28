Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battles two overnight blazes

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted April 28, 2025 4:56 pm
1 min read
A boarded up storefront with charred pieces of debris strewn in front of the door. View image in full screen
WFPS crews battled two fires early Monday morning. No one was injured in either blaze. Michael Draven/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to two fires reported within a minute of each other early Monday morning.

Crews received a report of a fire in a multi-family residence in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue at 3:05 a.m. The building’s occupants evacuated and no one was injured.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 3:37 a.m., and the city’s Emergency Social Services team supported the displaced residents.

At 3:06 a.m., the WFPS responded to calls of a fire in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue.

The two-storey commercial building, a former hair salon, was ablaze until 3:58 a.m. when crews declared the fire under control.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices