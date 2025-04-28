Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battles two overnight blazes

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to two fires reported within a minute of each other early Monday morning.

Crews received a report of a fire in a multi-family residence in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue at 3:05 a.m. The building’s occupants evacuated and no one was injured.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 3:37 a.m., and the city’s Emergency Social Services team supported the displaced residents.

At 3:06 a.m., the WFPS responded to calls of a fire in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue.

The two-storey commercial building, a former hair salon, was ablaze until 3:58 a.m. when crews declared the fire under control.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.