Logan Avenue warehouse burns early Monday, residents should expect smoke: WFPS

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters say a retail storefront on Logan Avenue has been saved, but crews were still hard at work tackling the warehouse behind the store, which was in flames early Monday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the three-storey commercial building, near McPhillips Street, around 4:35 a.m., and firefighters had managed to put up a water curtain to keep the blaze away from the storefront.

WFPS platoon chief Doug Grieve told Global News Winnipeg that the warehouse, which appears to have been mainly used for storage, is attached to the main store.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We believe that this warehouse is connected. … It’s a discount store distribution. It’s storage. … They did not have a lot of fire load in there, but they did store some of their goods in there,” he said.

“(The crews) were able to isolate the store and the store was saved. … But it’s still a working fire and residents should be aware that there will be large amounts of smoke emanating over the city. It’s migrating southward from this location.”

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Grieve said the blaze is one of five fires — three of which were significant — the WFPS tackled overnight.