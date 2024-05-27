Menu

Fire

Logan Avenue warehouse burns early Monday, residents should expect smoke: WFPS

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 8:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg firefighters battling Monday morning warehouse blaze'
Winnipeg firefighters battling Monday morning warehouse blaze
Winnipeg firefighters say a retail storefront on Logan Avenue has been saved, but crews were still hard at work tackling the warehouse behind the store, which was in flames early Monday.
Winnipeg firefighters say a retail storefront on Logan Avenue has been saved, but crews were still hard at work tackling the warehouse behind the store, which was in flames early Monday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the three-storey commercial building, near McPhillips Street, around 4:35 a.m., and firefighters had managed to put up a water curtain to keep the blaze away from the storefront.

WFPS platoon chief Doug Grieve told Global News Winnipeg that the warehouse, which appears to have been mainly used for storage, is attached to the main store.

“We believe that this warehouse is connected. … It’s a discount store distribution. It’s storage. … They did not have a lot of fire load in there, but they did store some of their goods in there,” he said.

“(The crews) were able to isolate the store and the store was saved. … But it’s still a working fire and residents should be aware that there will be large amounts of smoke emanating over the city. It’s migrating southward from this location.”

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Grieve said the blaze is one of five fires — three of which were significant — the WFPS tackled overnight.

Click to play video: 'Constant fires running Winnipeg’s firefighters ragged, union says'
Constant fires running Winnipeg’s firefighters ragged, union says
