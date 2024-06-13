Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

WCB accepts late Winnipeg firefighter’s claim, union memo says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 1:00 pm
1 min read
Firefighters and other first responders gather in front of the Manitoba legislature April 22. View image in full screen
Firefighters and other first responders gather in front of the Manitoba legislature April 22. Sam Brownell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Workers Compensation Board (WCB) has accepted a claim associated with a Winnipeg firefighter who took his own life in April, Global News has learned.

The update was shared in a memo sent to United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg members that was obtained by 680 CJOB.

According to the memo, the WCB acknowledged that the effects of Preston Heinbigner’s exposures on the job as a firefighter led directly to his death — and that mental health injuries can have the same impact as physical ones in the workplace.

Heinbigner, 40, will be honoured on Sept. 28 at the Manitoba Fallen Firefighter Memorial and at an international memorial in Colorado next year.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

At a gathering outside the Manitoba legislature in April, Premier Wab Kinew announced that the provincial government is dedicating three counsellors to provide mental health supports specifically for local firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'First responders gather at Manitoba legislature to honour late firefighter'
First responders gather at Manitoba legislature to honour late firefighter
Trending Now

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.

Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices