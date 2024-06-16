Brandon, Man. creates arson task force as number of suspicious fires rises

Send this page to someone via email

In response to an increase in the number of suspicious fires, the City of Brandon, along with the local police and fire departments, have set up an arson task force.

The city says the task force will be dedicated to investigating and preventing fires, ensuring the safety and security of the City of Brandon and the Westman area.

It’s encouraging residents to report any suspicious activities or information that may assist in fire investigations.