Fire

Brandon, Man. creates arson task force as number of suspicious fires rises

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2024 12:26 pm
1 min read
The City of Brandon has a new arson task force in response to an increase in the number of suspicious fires.
The City of Brandon has a new arson task force in response to an increase in the number of suspicious fires.
In response to an increase in the number of suspicious fires, the City of Brandon, along with the local police and fire departments, have set up an arson task force.

The city says the task force will be dedicated to investigating and preventing fires, ensuring the safety and security of the City of Brandon and the Westman area.

It’s encouraging residents to report any suspicious activities or information that may assist in fire investigations.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

